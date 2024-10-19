Truist Financial Cuts Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target to $120.00

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STRA. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.79 and a 200-day moving average of $104.25. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $123.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.16 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.87%.

Insider Transactions at Strategic Education

In related news, Director Viet D. Dinh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.59 per share, with a total value of $477,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,711.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 2,650.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

