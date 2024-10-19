trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and traded as low as $1.68. trivago shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 23,342 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on trivago in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on trivago from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Get trivago alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TRVG

trivago Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $117.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). trivago had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $127.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that trivago will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in trivago during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 67,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.