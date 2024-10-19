Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Truist Financial

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.49. Triumph Group has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $17.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Triumph Group had a net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

