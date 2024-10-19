Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Down 4.9 %
NYSE TRT opened at $7.21 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 million, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
