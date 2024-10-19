Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE TRT opened at $7.21 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 million, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

