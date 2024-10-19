TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUSB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 47.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,436,000. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the period. Finally, Kitching Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 58,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VUSB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 555,942 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average is $49.57.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

