TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Takes $358,000 Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in NU by 56.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NU by 2.5% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in NU by 10.0% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NU by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in NU by 7.8% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.45. 14,028,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,562,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

