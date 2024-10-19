TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research set a $535.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.75.

ISRG traded up $47.42 on Friday, hitting $521.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,059,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,565. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $523.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $619,741.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,931.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $619,741.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,931.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

