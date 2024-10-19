TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 47,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,702. The stock has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $167.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,709 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

