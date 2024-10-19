TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,036 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,000. Danaher comprises approximately 1.2% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas raised its holdings in Danaher by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.12.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR traded up $2.40 on Friday, hitting $274.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,949,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,951. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.92. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $203.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

