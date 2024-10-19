TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 346,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 81,384 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 202,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 65,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 42,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 16,762 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MUJ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 85,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,192. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $12.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

