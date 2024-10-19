TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Acquires 381 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,599,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,510,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,198,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,203 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 500,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after acquiring an additional 46,319 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 46,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 234,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $43.38. The stock had a trading volume of 41,006 shares. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.64.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

