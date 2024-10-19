Tri City Bankshares Co. Plans Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:TRCY)

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.
Tri City Bankshares Stock Performance
TRCY opened at $13.35 on Friday. Tri City Bankshares has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99.
About Tri City Bankshares
