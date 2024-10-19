Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Shares Up 5% – Should You Buy?

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $33.86. 606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trelleborg AB (publ) provides engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers antivibration solutions; automotive boots and noise damping; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.