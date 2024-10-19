Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $273.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $273.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.42.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $265.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.88 and a 200-day moving average of $219.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

