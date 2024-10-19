Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at TD Securities

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Torex Gold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.86.

TXG opened at C$30.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.40 and a 12 month high of C$31.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.60.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$369.83 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 3.6254502 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

