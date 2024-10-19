Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.92 and last traded at $65.80, with a volume of 25840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Tompkins Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $924.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $107.02 million during the quarter. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 4.11%.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 248.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth $236,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tompkins Financial

(Get Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.