Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.92 and last traded at $65.80, with a volume of 25840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Tompkins Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.
View Our Latest Report on Tompkins Financial
Tompkins Financial Stock Down 2.8 %
Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $107.02 million during the quarter. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 4.11%.
Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 248.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth $236,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tompkins Financial
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tompkins Financial
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.