Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Director Sells $3,651,250.00 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $3,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,454.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Toast Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.32. 6,161,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,186,082. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TOST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Toast from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TOST

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.