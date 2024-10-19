Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Director Sells $3,651,250.00 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $3,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,454.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Toast Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:TOST traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.32. 6,161,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,186,082. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $30.70.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Toast
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.
