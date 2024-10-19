TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04). 2,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 10,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.19 ($0.04).
TMT Investments Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £1.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.34.
About TMT Investments
TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.
