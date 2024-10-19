The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $215.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $204.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PNC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $189.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.83 and a 200 day moving average of $167.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $196.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.60%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $229,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,241,065. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $229,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,241,065. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,131. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,891,000 after acquiring an additional 291,769 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 457,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,163,000 after purchasing an additional 276,200 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,351,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,962,000 after purchasing an additional 262,654 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5,419.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 259,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after buying an additional 254,356 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,500,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,335,000 after buying an additional 223,955 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

