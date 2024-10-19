The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $224,156.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,233,217.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $224,156.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,911 shares in the company, valued at $101,233,217.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,420 shares of company stock worth $4,223,131. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,360. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $196.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.60%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

