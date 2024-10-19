The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17.92 ($0.23). 110,177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 140,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.60 ($0.23).
The Mission Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.49. The stock has a market cap of £16.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.92 and a beta of 1.48.
About The Mission Group
The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It operates through Business & Corporate; Consumer & Lifestyle; Health & Wellness; Property; Sports & Entertainment; Technology & Mobility; and MISSION Advantage & Central segments.
