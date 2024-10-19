The Goldman Sachs Group Increases eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $55.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.10.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.00. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $67.80.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $371,756.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,963,542.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 894.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

