The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,327 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,070,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 28,736.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,485,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,471,000 after buying an additional 1,480,485 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $105,563,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,498,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,322 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.49%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $2,150,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 551,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,001 shares of company stock valued at $12,512,592. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

