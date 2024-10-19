Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Evercore ISI

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $183.89 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $93.79 and a 12-month high of $184.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.06 and a 200-day moving average of $167.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 12.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

