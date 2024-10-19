Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,077.25 and last traded at $1,076.88, with a volume of 30382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,047.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $893.34 and a 200 day moving average of $755.87.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 66.71%. The business had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 315.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $42,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.