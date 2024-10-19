Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and traded as low as $14.02. Tesco shares last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 97,843 shares traded.

TSCDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

