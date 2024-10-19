Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSCDY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TSCDY
Tesco Stock Performance
Tesco Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tesco
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.