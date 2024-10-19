Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSCDY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Get Tesco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSCDY

Tesco Stock Performance

Tesco Cuts Dividend

Tesco stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

About Tesco

(Get Free Report)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.