Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and traded as high as $20.12. Terumo shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 106,121 shares trading hands.

Terumo Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Terumo alerts:

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terumo Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

