TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Up 1.9% This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $127.61 million and $16.18 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00041185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011734 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000090 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,143,374,118 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,048,512 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terraclassic.co.uk. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

