Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.18 and last traded at C$9.05, with a volume of 45539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.82.

Separately, Cormark upgraded Tenaz Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Tenaz Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.70. The firm has a market cap of C$250.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$14.01 million during the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 40.28%. Analysts predict that Tenaz Energy Corp. will post 0.3896418 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$699,000.00. In other news, Director Mark Andrew Rollins bought 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,469.70. Also, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.99 per share, with a total value of C$699,000.00. Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

