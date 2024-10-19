Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

TNYA opened at $2.04 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, CEO Faraz Ali sold 9,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $28,171.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,276.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 19,539 shares of company stock valued at $56,468 over the last 90 days. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 43.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 27.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

