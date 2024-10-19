Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Trading Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. 5,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 504,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Telesis Bio Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $4.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15.

Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($7.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. Telesis Bio had a negative net margin of 282.58% and a negative return on equity of 359.32%.

Telesis Bio Company Profile

Telesis Bio, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. The company offers BioXp 3250 system and BioXp 9600 system that empower researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) with onboard next generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice, as well as mRNA constructs; and BioXp De Novo kits, which contains building blocks and reagents, including proprietary Gibson assembly branded reagents for specific synthetic biology workflow applications.

