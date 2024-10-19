Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$78.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$82.50 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.00.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
