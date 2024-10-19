Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to $57.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight Capital downgraded Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Teck Resources has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 77.4% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

