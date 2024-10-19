Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $7,160,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $618,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $232.85 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $237.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.06.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

