TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRP. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter worth $213,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in TC Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 525,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 151,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

TRP opened at $48.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.22. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.39%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

