Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives $6.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSHA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $2.06 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 168.91% and a negative net margin of 888.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after buying an additional 14,294,445 shares in the last quarter. StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,122,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,018,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

