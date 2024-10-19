Tasty (LON:TAST) Trading Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.13 ($0.01). Approximately 373,578 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 167,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.02).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.30. The firm has a market cap of £2.22 million, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,097.70.

Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. The company operates restaurants under the Wildwood and dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

