Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.98 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05). Approximately 22,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 66,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.74 ($0.05).

Tanfield Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 68.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.09 million, a PE ratio of 133.67 and a beta of 0.83.

About Tanfield Group

(Get Free Report)

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tanfield Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanfield Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.