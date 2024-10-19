Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Rating Increased to Hold at Raymond James

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins set a C$5.00 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.03.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$3.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.76 and a 52-week high of C$4.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.49.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$382.98 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1386527 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.67 per share, with a total value of C$29,367.20. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 28,173 shares of company stock valued at $107,945. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

