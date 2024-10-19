Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $268.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TLN. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Talen Energy from $178.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TLN opened at $173.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.66. Talen Energy has a 1 year low of $51.81 and a 1 year high of $197.61.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $1.33. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Talen Energy will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Talen Energy stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

