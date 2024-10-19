Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Trading Up 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.82 and last traded at C$3.82. Approximately 5,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 9,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.73.

Taiga Building Products Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.65. The stock has a market cap of C$412.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$427.82 million during the quarter. Taiga Building Products had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.49%.

Taiga Building Products Company Profile

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers dimension lumber; panel products, such as plywood, particle board, and oriented strand board products; and allied and treated products, such as roofing materials, moldings, composite decking, and polyethylene sheeting products, as well as batt and foam insulation, flooring, and engineered and treated wood products.

