T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 578,348 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,032,000 after purchasing an additional 303,582 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,966,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $201,392,000 after purchasing an additional 260,795 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $223.21 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.85 and a 1 year high of $223.45. The stock has a market cap of $261.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.23 and a 200-day moving average of $183.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.89%.

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,354,386.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank lowered T-Mobile US from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.50 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

