Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Bank of America

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SNV. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.35.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $564.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $28,366.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,284.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 328,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Synovus Financial by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 153,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 365,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after buying an additional 21,456 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 92.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 22,621 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

