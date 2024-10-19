Symbol Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $87.51 Million (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Symbol has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Symbol has a total market cap of $87.51 million and $190,654.00 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,383,508,237 coins and its circulating supply is 6,094,420,043 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

