Susquehanna Trims Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Target Price to $50.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NXT. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Nextracker from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Nextracker from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Nextracker

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.74. Nextracker has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $719.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Nextracker’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Nextracker by 73.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Nextracker by 1,602.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nextracker

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.