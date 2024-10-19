Susquehanna Lowers Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $77.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OXY. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.72.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.57. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.