Supremex (OTCMKTS:SUMXF) Trading Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Supremex Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUMXF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $2.98. 11,665 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 342% from the average session volume of 2,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90.

Supremex Inc engages in the manufacture and markets envelopes, and paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, small and medium sized enterprises, direct mailers, and solutions providers primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; labels; polyethylene bags for courier applications; and bubble mailers.

