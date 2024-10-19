Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lowered Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.82.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of SUI stock opened at $136.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.41, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.70. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 324.14%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $394,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,340,810.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

