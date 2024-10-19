Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 516 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $238.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.71 and a 200 day moving average of $213.39. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.36 and a one year high of $240.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.05.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

